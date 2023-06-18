Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $377.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average is $324.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.