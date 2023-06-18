Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

