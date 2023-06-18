Keel Point LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.