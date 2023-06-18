Keel Point LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

