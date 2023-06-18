Keel Point LLC Invests $219,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $217.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.