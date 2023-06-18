Keel Point LLC Invests $219,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $217.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

