Keel Point LLC Invests $255,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after buying an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,032,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 322,074 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

