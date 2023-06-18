Keel Point LLC Invests $266,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

