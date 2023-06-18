Keel Point LLC Invests $288,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $439.56 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.99 and a 200 day moving average of $366.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

