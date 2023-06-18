Keel Point LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

