Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

