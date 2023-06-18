Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTO opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

