Keel Point LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

