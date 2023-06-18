Keel Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

