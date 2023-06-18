Keel Point LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.