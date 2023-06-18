Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

