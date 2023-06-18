Keel Point LLC Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

