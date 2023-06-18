Keel Point LLC Sells 126 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $325.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

