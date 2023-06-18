Keel Point LLC Sells 167 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.22 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.