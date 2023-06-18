Keel Point LLC Sells 432 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

