Keel Point LLC Sells 594 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.