Keel Point LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $483.03 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

