Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after purchasing an additional 636,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

