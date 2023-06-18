Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.