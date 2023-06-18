Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.8 %

KMT opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

