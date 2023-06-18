Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 686,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KROS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

