KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $11.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

