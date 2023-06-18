Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

