Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.76.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

