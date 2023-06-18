Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75. 5,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

Kyocera Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

