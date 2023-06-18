L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

