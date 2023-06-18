Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading Up 1.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 16,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $496,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 76.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 69.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.