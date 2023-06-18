Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $118.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston
In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.56. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $115.52.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
