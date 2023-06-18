Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Trading 17.6% Higher

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00. 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

