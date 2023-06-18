LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $9.87 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

