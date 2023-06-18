Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

