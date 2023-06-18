Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $121.95.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Lennar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

