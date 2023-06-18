Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

