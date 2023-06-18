Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,823 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,987.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,764 shares of company stock worth $93,147 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

