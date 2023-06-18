London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys £1,036,056.88 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($108.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,036,056.88 ($1,296,367.47).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($108.90), for a total transaction of £713,646 ($892,950.45).
  • On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand purchased 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).
  • On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand acquired 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).
  • On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($600,895.90).
  • On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,720 ($109.11) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,982 ($87.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,273.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,336.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,804.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.88) to GBX 9,900 ($123.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.60).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

