Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.58 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average is $318.65.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

