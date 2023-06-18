Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 3.2%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.40. 1,669,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,797,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of -0.70.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.55). Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

