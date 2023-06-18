Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

