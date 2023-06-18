Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $29.60 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,599,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 37.5% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.