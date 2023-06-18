Lynch & Associates IN Sells 518 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.21. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.