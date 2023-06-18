Macy’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

M stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

