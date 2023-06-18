Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

