Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
