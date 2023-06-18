MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $277.15 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

