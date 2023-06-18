Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,472,000 after buying an additional 662,346 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

