Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

