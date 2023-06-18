Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Spence Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Spence Asset Management cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 8.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.